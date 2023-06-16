Mather Group LLC. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,718,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.80 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.