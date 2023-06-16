Mather Group LLC. Buys 194,042 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 338.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,042 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 1.58% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.66 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

