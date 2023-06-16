Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 2.03% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $81,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 575,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after acquiring an additional 82,677 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 92,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 309,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 171,972 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

