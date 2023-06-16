Mather Group LLC. Has $13.69 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Chubb by 28,222.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

NYSE CB opened at $191.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.54. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

