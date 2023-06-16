Mather Group LLC. Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,820 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.15% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.99.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

