Mather Group LLC. Has $29.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,933 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,643,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,648,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

