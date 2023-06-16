Mather Group LLC. Has $6.41 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,830,000 after buying an additional 147,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,941,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,321,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,644,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 889,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,108,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.