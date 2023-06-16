Mather Group LLC. Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $99.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

