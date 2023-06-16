Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 1.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $146,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,937,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,759,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $228.62 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $237.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

