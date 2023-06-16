Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.93

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 29133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.