McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.30

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.30 and last traded at $92.77, with a volume of 460709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

