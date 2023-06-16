MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the May 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
MDxHealth Stock Performance
NASDAQ MDXH traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.71. 116,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,499. MDxHealth has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 193.40%. Analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on MDXH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.
MDxHealth Company Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
