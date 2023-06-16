MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the May 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MDxHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDXH traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.71. 116,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,499. MDxHealth has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 193.40%. Analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDxHealth

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the first quarter worth $545,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MDxHealth by 382.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 323,920 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth during the first quarter worth $1,386,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth during the first quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth during the first quarter worth $1,873,000. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDXH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

