Medigus Ltd. WT C EXP 072323 (NASDAQ:MDGSW) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. WT C EXP 072323 (NASDAQ:MDGSW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Medigus Ltd. WT C EXP 072323 Trading Down 41.6 %

Medigus Ltd. WT C EXP 072323 stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. Medigus Ltd. WT C EXP 072323 has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

Get Medigus Ltd. WT C EXP 072323 alerts:

Medigus Ltd. WT C EXP 072323 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Medigus is a medical device company specializing in developing minimally invasive endosurgical tools and highly innovative imaging solutions across medical and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Ltd. WT C EXP 072323 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus Ltd. WT C EXP 072323 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.