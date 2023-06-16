Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.81-$2.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

