Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 157.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.71. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 556,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 91,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

