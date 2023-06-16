Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.95% from the stock’s current price.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 59.3 %

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.71. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

