Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,904,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,636,488. The company has a market capitalization of $721.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $285.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

