MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.55 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $59.55 million and approximately $108,580.37 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

