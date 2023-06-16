Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $30.84 million and approximately $149,992.51 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00006865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003833 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,600,856 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,907 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,600,856 with 17,165,907 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.83987618 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $102,028.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

