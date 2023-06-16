MetisDAO Price Reaches $18.91 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $84.45 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $18.91 or 0.00071796 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,344.81 or 1.00033083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002493 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.4947252 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,006,649.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

