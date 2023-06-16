MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 22,301 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.