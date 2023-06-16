MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $17.31 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

NYSE:MMM opened at $103.81 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

