MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,902 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,157 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Adobe by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,038,000 after buying an additional 106,037 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,582,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 576,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,137,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.31.

ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $495.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

