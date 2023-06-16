MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $456.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

