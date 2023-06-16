MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,403 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $35,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,545,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $133,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,545,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,125 shares of company stock worth $36,869,507 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a PE ratio of 557.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.44 and a 200 day moving average of $175.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

