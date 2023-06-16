MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,970 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $189.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average of $178.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,301 shares of company stock worth $16,959,728 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

