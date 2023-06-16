MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 9,112 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $218.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.