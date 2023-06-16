Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.7% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

NASDAQ META opened at $281.83 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $283.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.51. The stock has a market cap of $722.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

