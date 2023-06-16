Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,349 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.53.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

