Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $4.22 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,594 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $111.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average is $120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

