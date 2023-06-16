Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 4.3 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

