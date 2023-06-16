Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 12,029 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $28,443,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in AT&T by 12,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.