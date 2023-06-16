Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 317 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 284,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

