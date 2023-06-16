Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Down 36.4% in May

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MXC. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 5,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $20.84.

Mexco Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.