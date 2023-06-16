MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXH. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

CXH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,072. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

