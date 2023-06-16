MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $43.72 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $193,609,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.