MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Stock Price Down 3.7%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $16.02. 1,096,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 894,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 185.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

