MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 4% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $292.58 and last traded at $289.12. 577,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 764,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.92.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.75.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

