Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNMC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. 2,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $30.24.

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend

About Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of mid-cap US equities. RNMC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

