Midwich Group’s (MIDW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.01) price objective on the stock.
Midwich Group Stock Down 0.9 %
MIDW stock opened at GBX 461 ($5.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £420.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,561.11 and a beta of 0.75. Midwich Group has a twelve month low of GBX 400.38 ($5.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 618 ($7.73). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 471.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 470.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31.
About Midwich Group
