Midwich Group’s (MIDW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.01) price objective on the stock.

MIDW stock opened at GBX 461 ($5.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £420.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,561.11 and a beta of 0.75. Midwich Group has a twelve month low of GBX 400.38 ($5.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 618 ($7.73). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 471.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 470.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

