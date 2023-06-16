Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,626,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $66.27 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

