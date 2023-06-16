Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after buying an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,826,000 after buying an additional 741,760 shares in the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,768,000 after buying an additional 522,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 752,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,792,000 after buying an additional 517,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,445,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $97.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $97.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.