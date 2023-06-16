Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 608 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
IJK stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.