Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 683 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $228.62 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $237.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.