Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,299 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

