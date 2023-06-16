Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $149,000 in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 138,939 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,643,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter.

NUMV opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $328.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

