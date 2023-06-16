Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $164.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

