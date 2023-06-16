Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $357,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

