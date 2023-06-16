Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $73.81 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

