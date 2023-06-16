Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $548,000 Investment in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHY. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

SCHY stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $24.70.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

